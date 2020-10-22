STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My cook became my cameraperson, says actor Abhishek Kapur

The series features stories from five relationships that developed new perspectives in the lockdown.

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:19 AM

Actor Abhishek Kapur. (Photo| Instagram)

By Express News Service

The television and film industry has brought a number of narratives to relationships in the lockdown. One of this is the new series on MX Player, Lockdown Rishtey, directed by Abhijit Das. The series features stories from five relationships that developed new perspectives in the lockdown.

It has a married couple on the verge of a divorce, a loving couple who are about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only realising that she’s stuck in their home, a story of a man who lives with his cute pets, and lastly an independent self-living individual who gets stuck with 10 relatives.

Originally from Delhi, Abhishek Kapur plays the role of an independent individual in one of the stories, titled Rail ka Dibba. Kapur is famed for playing Sameer Luthra’s character for Kundali Bhagya, which airs on ZEE.

Speaking to The Morning Standard, he says it was challenging to shoot for the series as this was a pretty new experience for him and others. “We were using our phones to get the shots. There was no formal team per say and my cook became my cameraperson.

We took the shots and merged in later, which was a very different experience, along with being a challenging one as this wasn’t attempted ever before,” says the actor who completed this project in June.
Kapur has now resumed regular shooting on the sets for his TV serial, with all preventive measures against Covid-19.

