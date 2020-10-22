STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Not paid for 8 months, Delhi Waqf Board staff, Imams write to Kejriwal

Monetary assistance to about 1,300 beneficiaries registered with the body including widows and disabled has also not been released for months.

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The delay in the election of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) chairman has increased the agony of its 150 employees and Imams and Muezzins of about 300 mosques who haven’t been paid for eight months. As the board is without a chairman since February, financial transactions such as payment of power bills and fuel purchases are also pending.

Monetary assistance to about 1,300 beneficiaries registered with the body including widows and disabled has also not been released for months. The employees have now written to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, chairperson of the Delhi Minority Commission, DWB CEO Tanvir Ahmed, and members of the board requesting them to resolve the issue. 

“We, the employees of the DWB, are writing this letter to your good self with huge hope and as a last resort because we are not getting our salaries from the last eight months... We have already sent our representation to honourable CM and revenue minister of the Delhi government but no response has been received yet,” says the letter sent on Tuesday. 

DWB, the custodian of about 2,000 properties including mosques, graveyards, schools, shops, and parcels of land, pays remuneration of Rs 18,000 and Rs 16,000 every month to Imams and Muezzins, respectively. It also provides support of Rs 2,500 per month to widows and disabled. Ahmed said the ‘crisis’ had worsened because the DWB chairman is yet to be elected. 

“All financial powers are with the chairman. Since a new chairman has not been elected for eight months, all bills including salaries of the employees are pending,” he said. Himal Akhtar, a DWB member, said that the CEO must call a meeting of all members to nominate an authorised signatory for the time being until the new chairman is elected so that salaries and other pending bills could be cleared.

The term of the chairman ended in February following the dissolution of the sixth legislative assembly. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was occupying the post, is the frontrunner for the position again. The election was scheduled for Monday. However, the process was deferred following a Delhi High Court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp