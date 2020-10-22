STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ramlila is back on stage in Delhi amid pandemic

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s annual dance drama Shri Ram also has an online avatar this time

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Innumerable events and shows have been postponed, cancelled or being organised digitally, despite the subsequent Unlocks. So, loyal fans of the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) annual dance-drama, Shri Ram – which has gone on uninterrupted since 1967 – are glad that it was permitted to continue as a live physical event, following Covid protocols. 

The critically and internationally renowned event is being held daily at SBKK lawns since October 17, and will remain on October 27. The presentation has incorporated traditional dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kalariyapattu, Mayurbhanj, Chhau, and folk dances with music based on Hindustani classical ragas to exhilarate audiences ever since it began.

Changes happened each year, and one major change this time is that the audience count has been capped at 100 per day, keeping Covid-19 protocols, in mind. “I was certain I would be hosting Shri Ram this year as well. We began conducting online rehearsals in July. We cannot remain afraid forever and should carry on with life, following all the necessary precautions,” advises Shobha Deepak Singh, Vice Chairperson, SBKK, who is also the Director and Choreographer. 

On being asked what will change in terms of presentation for the dance-drama this year, Singh says, “As far as the content is concerned, we do something new every year. I try to create a new look. The costumes, the sets and the background, are different. This gives it a freshness even though the story remains the same.” The veteran cultural impresario adds that three years ago, she designed headgears and ornaments of jute for the characters as “I wanted to go back to how the Ramlila was enacted in the early years of the Kendra, while also making a comment on the need to be eco-friendly”.

This year, the costumes for Sita and other actresses have been based on what her mother’s generation would wear. Two new episodes have also been added: Bharat milaap and Sita’s agnipareeksha. Singh says that the actors were happy to rehearse online. “We got permission to stage the drama a few days before the premiere (on October 17), but everyone was prepared to do the show online in case we didn’t get permission to stage it.” 
Rajkumar Sharma, who has been playing Ram for years, shares how the cast did things out of their way. “ We did our own make-up at rehearsals. As many of us live in a nearby hostel, it was not difficult to rehearse offline or online when needed.” Agrees Swapan Majumdar, who portrays three roles – Ravana, Rishi Vashisht and Rishi Majumadar. “This is my sixth year of playing Ravana, so essaying this character was not difficult. It gets into your system,” he shares. 

High definition screens have been installed at the venue for an easy view as the audience will be seated far apart from the stage due to Covid-19 protocol. Also, this is the first time the entire ballet will be screened on Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s YouTube channel till November 14. “We have thermal screening and sanitisation at entry. Everyone has to wear a mask and sit four feet apart,” shares Singh. Having recovered from Corona last month, Singh ensured that all staff members and artistes were tested and all rules followed during physical rehearsals. “Everyone in the team was excited to be back on stage,” she informs.

Where  SBKK Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi 
When  Till October 27 
Timing  6:30pm to 8:30pm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Leela COVID-19
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp