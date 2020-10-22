Ramlila is back on stage in Delhi amid pandemic

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Innumerable events and shows have been postponed, cancelled or being organised digitally, despite the subsequent Unlocks. So, loyal fans of the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) annual dance-drama, Shri Ram – which has gone on uninterrupted since 1967 – are glad that it was permitted to continue as a live physical event, following Covid protocols.

The critically and internationally renowned event is being held daily at SBKK lawns since October 17, and will remain on October 27. The presentation has incorporated traditional dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kalariyapattu, Mayurbhanj, Chhau, and folk dances with music based on Hindustani classical ragas to exhilarate audiences ever since it began.

Changes happened each year, and one major change this time is that the audience count has been capped at 100 per day, keeping Covid-19 protocols, in mind. “I was certain I would be hosting Shri Ram this year as well. We began conducting online rehearsals in July. We cannot remain afraid forever and should carry on with life, following all the necessary precautions,” advises Shobha Deepak Singh, Vice Chairperson, SBKK, who is also the Director and Choreographer.

On being asked what will change in terms of presentation for the dance-drama this year, Singh says, “As far as the content is concerned, we do something new every year. I try to create a new look. The costumes, the sets and the background, are different. This gives it a freshness even though the story remains the same.” The veteran cultural impresario adds that three years ago, she designed headgears and ornaments of jute for the characters as “I wanted to go back to how the Ramlila was enacted in the early years of the Kendra, while also making a comment on the need to be eco-friendly”.

This year, the costumes for Sita and other actresses have been based on what her mother’s generation would wear. Two new episodes have also been added: Bharat milaap and Sita’s agnipareeksha. Singh says that the actors were happy to rehearse online. “We got permission to stage the drama a few days before the premiere (on October 17), but everyone was prepared to do the show online in case we didn’t get permission to stage it.”

Rajkumar Sharma, who has been playing Ram for years, shares how the cast did things out of their way. “ We did our own make-up at rehearsals. As many of us live in a nearby hostel, it was not difficult to rehearse offline or online when needed.” Agrees Swapan Majumdar, who portrays three roles – Ravana, Rishi Vashisht and Rishi Majumadar. “This is my sixth year of playing Ravana, so essaying this character was not difficult. It gets into your system,” he shares.

High definition screens have been installed at the venue for an easy view as the audience will be seated far apart from the stage due to Covid-19 protocol. Also, this is the first time the entire ballet will be screened on Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s YouTube channel till November 14. “We have thermal screening and sanitisation at entry. Everyone has to wear a mask and sit four feet apart,” shares Singh. Having recovered from Corona last month, Singh ensured that all staff members and artistes were tested and all rules followed during physical rehearsals. “Everyone in the team was excited to be back on stage,” she informs.

Where SBKK Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi

When Till October 27

Timing 6:30pm to 8:30pm