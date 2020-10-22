STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisodia asks labour dept officials to install CCTVs

Display Boards outside each labour office would be put up which shall clearly explain the process of registration and verification to construction workers, he directed.

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed officials of labour offices to install CCTV cameras, conduct surprise visits, and check activities of touts, a day after he witnessed various “flaws” at the Pushp Vihar office here while inspecting workers registration and verification.

Display Boards outside each labour office would be put up which shall clearly explain the process of registration and verification to construction workers, he directed the labour department officials.

“Delhi government will not tolerate any discrepancy which hinders the welfare of construction workers,” he warned, asking officials to streamline the registration system, so that no labourer has to face difficulty of travelling to offices.

Sisodia, last week took charge of the department and set up a target of registering 10 lakh workers with the Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they can get benefits of various government schemes.

“Sisodia directed officials to install CCTVs inside the office premises, in the corridors and other public gathering areas with live coverage accessed through internet directly inside the office of the deputy chief minister and other labour officials,” the statement said.

