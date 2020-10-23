STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Arrange alternate houses for those living near tracks’

The Delhi Housing Rights Task Force (DHRTF) is a collective of housing rights organisations, institutions, activists and researchers.

Delhi colony residents.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Housing Rights Task Force submitted a proposal on alternative housing arrangements for the affected residents in light of the Supreme Court order directing removal of 48,000 households in settlements on Railways land across the national capital to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Delhi Housing Rights Task Force (DHRTF) is a collective of housing rights organisations, institutions, activists and researchers. With the DUSIB data showing that 76 settlements are covering around 51,000 households on Railways land, the total area settled by the households was around .06 per cent of Delhi’s total land area, the analysis by DHRTF showed.

With manifestos of Delhi and Centre promising low-income housing, recognising a key facet of it is building in proximity to employment sources and havings access to affordable transport, the analysis said, “It is not just the quality of the housing unit or access to services like water and sanitation that makes housing work; it is also its location.”

All housing units, civic infrastructure, social infrastructure facilities, including schools, health centres, employment opportunities, and additional transport arrangements must be in place before residents are moved, and the quality of resettlement must be verified by an independent agency or panel of experts, the recommendations submitted by them said. It should be explored if Railways can be given alternate equivalent land or development rights in other locations if regularisation takes place on these settlements to ensure no loss to the exchequer, it said.

