ClanConnect.ai: A big leap for digital footprints

By Express News Service

Kunal Kishore, Sagar Pushp and Anshai Lal recently launched ClanConnect.ai, an AI-driven platform for influencer marketing campaign management. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Co-founder Anshai, who is also a film director, (he made Phillauri, starring Anushka Sharma and assisted on Dostana, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Chak de India), talks about the platform and life as a director in the pandemic. Excerpts:

How does ClanConnect facilitate collaboration between content creators and marketers to optimise the value of their branded content?

Every influencer has a long digital footprint comprising rich data that can be leveraged to understand their reach, engagement, follower quality, audience demographics, etc. ClanConnect’s proprietary AI-enabled tool analyses these factors to offer the right recommendations to brands. For instance, if a brand is looking for an influencer within a certain budget, say Rs 30,000 with followers who are interested in a certain area, say mobile phones, and an audience reach across all metro cities. Our technologically-advanced platform can, within seconds, find one or a group of influencers who can check every box and deliver the impact that a brand is seeking.

What led you to amalgamate AI and influencer marketing?

After we did extensive research about the influencer marketing space, we found it has incredible potential, but is largely unorganised. A lot of influencer marketing activity is happening on guesswork. Brands are willing to invest in influencers, but since social media is brimming with options, they do not usually know which ones to choose, and tend to keep choosing the same influencers, and as a result, are not able to make an impact beyond a set of audiences.

We understood that the sector is ripe for disruption with innovative technologies that can bridge the gaps that currently exist. Thus, we introduced a cutting-edge AI-led platform that can take the guesswork out of the process and allow brands to choose the right influencers based on data-driven insights. Apart from this, the platform gives a set of recommendations to brands to help them derive maximum ROI from their influencer marketing campaigns.

Tell us about the ethical policies of ClanConnect using AI.

The tech-led influencer marketing space relies heavily on data collection, making it imperative to implement measures to make sure that user data is never compromised. At ClanConnect, we go the extra mile to ensure the data privacy and protection of our users. While implementing best-in-class security protocols, we only leverage publicly available data points pertaining to influencers in a bid to respect their privacy and ensure that the ownership of their sensitive data remains solely with them.

Tell us about similarities and differences between life as a film-maker and as an entrepreneur.

There are a lot of similarities, but if I have to boil it down to one keyword I would say ‘passion’. There is no easy way around it. You have to believe in your product and drive it for the right reason whether it’s a creative product or a brand you are trying to create with an equal amount of discipline.

The only difference I would say as an entrepreneur is that the logical and the strategic part takes precedence over the creative part. But, you definitely require vision in both spheres. This, I talk as a director but I assure you that as a producer an equal amount of strategy and vision to get the creative product out there is also required.

Are you shooting any film now?

Yes! I am in the middle of shooting a Netflix series slated to release next year, and have a feature film in the working also slated to go on floors in the second half of 2021.