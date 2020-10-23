STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Engine off campaign in all 70 assembly segments 

He said councillors will be joining the initiative on Friday and October 26 onwards, the campaign will be implemented in all assembly constituencies.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to implement its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ anti-pollution initiative in all 70 assembly constituencies from next week, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai, who visited Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das crossing traffic signal here on the second day of the campaign, told reporters that several MLAs are also participating in the drive and spreading awareness.

He said councillors will be joining the initiative on Friday and October 26 onwards, the campaign will be implemented in all assembly constituencies. “Taking the campaign forward, MLAs are participating today and spreading awareness among people.

Tomorrow at Barakhamba Road traffic signal, councillors will participate. October 26 onwards, this drive will begin in all 70 constituencies where people will be urged to turn off their vehicle engine at red lights. It will be like a massive campaign across Delhi,” Rai said.

Rai, who launched the campaign on Wednesday at ITO where he was seen asking people to turn off their vehicles at the red light and appealed citizens to actively participate in the fight against pollution.

“This campaign is against vehicular pollution and it feels good to see that the people of the city are actively participating. I want to appeal to the people to show enthusiasm for the campaign beginning from October 26,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp