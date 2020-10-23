Engine off campaign in all 70 assembly segments 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to implement its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ anti-pollution initiative in all 70 assembly constituencies from next week, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai, who visited Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das crossing traffic signal here on the second day of the campaign, told reporters that several MLAs are also participating in the drive and spreading awareness.

He said councillors will be joining the initiative on Friday and October 26 onwards, the campaign will be implemented in all assembly constituencies. “Taking the campaign forward, MLAs are participating today and spreading awareness among people.

Tomorrow at Barakhamba Road traffic signal, councillors will participate. October 26 onwards, this drive will begin in all 70 constituencies where people will be urged to turn off their vehicle engine at red lights. It will be like a massive campaign across Delhi,” Rai said.

Rai, who launched the campaign on Wednesday at ITO where he was seen asking people to turn off their vehicles at the red light and appealed citizens to actively participate in the fight against pollution.

“This campaign is against vehicular pollution and it feels good to see that the people of the city are actively participating. I want to appeal to the people to show enthusiasm for the campaign beginning from October 26,” he said.