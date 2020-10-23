Govt software to help revision of gurudwara electoral rolls 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday launched a software prepared for the revision of electoral rolls of Gurudwara elections in Delhi. Delhi Gurudwara Elections, Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the directorate will start the online and off-line revision work of Gurdwara wards electoral rolls.

According to the government, the last date of submission of forms has been fixed for 20.11.2020. For this, necessary staff have been posted at 46 designated centres in the city. Gautam said that the software developed by a government funded IT company, will be instrumental in preparation of the electoral rolls through the portal gurudwaraelections.delhi.gov.in.

“The work of developing and hosting the applications was assigned to De-GS. The De-GS has developed an application and will conduct the security audit. Offices have been set up at 46 zonal offices in the Gurdwaras of respective wards. The electoral roll was last revised in the year 2016,” Gautam said.

Earlier, the electoral rolls were revised/prepared manually by inviting claims and objections, through physical forms at the designated centres and was prepared through a private vendor. The Minister said that the software will facilitate a large number of Sikh citizens to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls through the online portal. The Application is also mobile-friendly as all the details of a particular ward, status of an application filed for enrolment are displayed on it.