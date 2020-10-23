STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia calls for 50% cut in syllabus

Sisodia made the suggestions during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday suggested that syllabus for all classes should be reduced to 50 per cent because of continued loss of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and entrance exams like NEET and JEE next year should be based on reduced syllabus.

Sisodia made the suggestions during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. “The current academic session is seriously disturbed due to ongoing Corona crises.

The syllabus for all classes be reduced to 50 per cent because of the continued loss of school days. Next year’s entrance exams like JEE and NEET should also be based on this reduced syllabus,” he said.
He also suggested that CBSE should not hold class 12 board exams before May 2021 so that students get some more time to study. Generally, they are held in February and March.

The Delhi government had earlier this month urged the CBSE to not conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi students online classes COVID Coronavirus impact Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp