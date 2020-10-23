STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayor Jai Prakash highlights North MCD’s work at United Nations forum

This is the first time when the North DMC Mayor has participated in an event at the United Nations level.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash attending the UN webinar via video link | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash participated in a webinar during 2020 International Mayors Forum organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

He addressed the august gathering on the subject of “Impact Investment in Cities- Innovation to finance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) locally”. This is the first time when the North DMC Mayor has participated in an event at the United Nations level.

The other participants included Jean D’Aragon, Officer-in-Charge, United Nations Office for Sustainable Development. Prakash said that it is a matter of great honour for him to represent the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the dais of the United Nations.

He said that he took over as the mayor during a challenging time of Covid-19. With the help and guidance of my party leadership and support of my officials & staff, they managed to curtail the spread of the pandemic and safeguard citizens. Mayor said that MCD deals in a verity of issues ranging from health, hygiene, sanitation, cleanliness, education, etc.

