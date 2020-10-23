Raghav Chadha meets Union Minister Puri over water bills

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking his intervention for recovery of dues from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Central Public Work Department (CPWD).

Both departments are attached to the ministry.

According to the press statement issued by the Jal Board, the DDA and CPWD jointly owe `216 to water utility of the Delhi government. In the meeting, Chadha apprised the minister about DJB’s operation expansion plan, technological advancements, and changes in the current structure of water supply, which

require funds.

According to the statement, Chadha told Puri if dues are cleared, it would go a long way in meeting with relevant necessary expenditure. It also said that Puri had assured full cooperation for the recovery of dues.

“We cannot overlook the paucity of funds, which is a huge challenge for each and every government department.

If the DJB gets its dues from the two government agencies — CPWD and DDA, we can perhaps cross one tiny hill. I am glad that the minister (Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri) gave us time and patiently heard us out and assured help. I am sure that DJB will now be able to recover its dues and start several projects that are in the pipeline,” said Chadha, the current DJB vice-chairman.

The statement further said that so far the Board had recovered approximately `102 crore from the CPWD and the Delhi Development Authority. After the meeting between the two, Union Minister Puri also tweeted about the development regarding the matter.

“During my meeting with Sh @raghav_chadha the dynamic MLA &VC @DelhiJalBoard. We discussed issues about outstanding dues reportedly payable to DJB by DDA & CPWD. Our political differences notwithstanding I look forward to working with him for the welfare of people of Delhi (sic),” Puri’s tweet said.

