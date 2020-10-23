STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Raghav Chadha meets Union Minister Puri over water bills

Meeting with Union Minister over recovery of water dues from Centre’s DDA & CPWD wings

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking his intervention for recovery of dues from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Central Public Work Department (CPWD).
Both departments are attached to the ministry.

According to the press statement issued by the Jal Board, the DDA and CPWD jointly owe `216 to water utility of the Delhi government. In the meeting, Chadha apprised the minister about DJB’s operation expansion plan, technological advancements, and changes in the current structure of water supply, which 
require funds.

According to the statement, Chadha told Puri if dues are cleared, it would go a long way in meeting with relevant necessary expenditure. It also said that Puri had assured full cooperation for the recovery of dues.
“We cannot overlook the paucity of funds, which is a huge challenge for each and every government department.

If the DJB gets its dues from the two government agencies — CPWD and DDA, we can perhaps cross one tiny hill. I am glad that the minister (Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri) gave us time and patiently heard us out and assured help. I am sure that DJB will now be able to recover its dues and start several projects that are in the pipeline,” said Chadha, the current DJB vice-chairman.

The statement further said that so far the Board had recovered approximately `102 crore from the CPWD and the Delhi Development Authority. After the meeting between the two, Union Minister Puri also tweeted about the development regarding the matter. 

“During my meeting with Sh @raghav_chadha the dynamic MLA &VC @DelhiJalBoard. We discussed issues about outstanding dues reportedly payable to DJB by DDA & CPWD. Our political differences notwithstanding I look forward to working with him for the welfare of people of Delhi (sic),” Puri’s tweet said. 

Dues to fund new expansion plan
DJB vice-chairman Chadha apprised Puri about DJB’s operation expansion plan, technological advancements, and changes in the current structure of water supply, which require funds. He said that these dues if cleared  can go a long way in meeting the expenditure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Hardeep Singh Puri DDA
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp