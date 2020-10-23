STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahjahanabad revamp selected as theme of city’s R-Day parade tableau

The selection committee comprising prominent personalities from the different fields will examine the work and may suggest changes.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ‘Redevelopment of Shahjahanabad’ has been chosen as the theme of tableau of the Delhi government, which will showcase beautification and pedestrianisation of Mughal era Chandni Chowk — a long-awaited project nearing completion, during the 72nd Republic Day parade. 

The Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP), in charge of the float creation for the government, has initiated a tendering process to invite ‘experienced’ parties to conceptualise and design the assemblage on the subject. Senior government officials, privy to the development, said that after initial approval from the Centre, a concept note on broad outline about the theme had been prepared and further details—sculptures, music, dance, and props — would be proposed by the bidders.         

“Interested parties or contractors will visualise and propose their ideas according to the theme that is the redevelopment of Shahjahanabad — revitalisation of Chandni Chowk. It may be a ‘before or after’ scene or something else. The selection committee comprising prominent personalities from the different fields will examine the work and may suggest changes.

The design, then, will be sent to the Minister of Defence (MoD) for the final approval after which the tableau will be allowed to participate in the parade,” said an official. Irrespective of the tough selection procedure, officials are hopeful that Delhi’s float will manage to make the cut to the next Republic Day parade. The tableau, this year, was rejected by the ministry after the fourth stage of consideration. 

The Delhi government couldn’t showcase its cultural tableau in 2018 as it had failed to send the proposal to the ministry in time. The national capital’s float staged a comeback in 2016 after a gap of three years and the theme was the ‘education model’ being propagated by the AAP government. 

In 2019, the government exhibited Mahatma Gandhi’s 720-day stay in the city as the country was celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. “Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is a major project, which is on the verge of completion. A new chapter has been added to the history of Delhi. We are aware of the strict 
scrutiny by MoD but we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said the official.

