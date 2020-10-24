Delhi child rights body to launch international journal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) for the first time has constituted an International Journal of Child Rights. Through this flagship program Delhi government aims to initiate research, documentation in the field of child rights.

The Advisory Panel comprises eminent personalities from diverse fields having substantial accomplishments in the field of child rights. It will be chaired by retired judge Madan Lokur, Sujatha K Rao- former Union Health Secretary, Gyanendra Badgaiyan-former Chief Economist at UN University and Enakshi Ganguly, Founder, 'Haq: Centre for Child Rights' will also be part of the advisory panel of the International Journal of child rights.

Apart from this, the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Child rights comprises of four people from different fields like academicians, researchers from diverse fields of governance and child rights. DCPCR aspires to build a stronger understanding of development, education, health and well-being of children.

"If you wish to change something in a democracy, change the discourse about it. The aim of this section is to encourage introspection about existing structures and encourage deliberations for reforms. The journal would also include a section which would aim to simplify complex yet crucial issues related to children’s rights in a manner which is understandable to people without academic or sector expertise," said DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu.

Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said “I am sure the Journal will highlight the plight of children from vulnerable backgrounds, and take up issues pertaining to institutional discrimination against those historially marginalised”.