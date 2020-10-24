STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on October 26

It also said the AQI is predicted to continue to remain in 'very poor' category but without further deterioration.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

A Civil Defence volunteer holds a placard and requests commuters to participate in the campaign 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' launched by Delhi Government to tackle air pollution in New Delhi.

A Civil Defence volunteer holds a placard and requests commuters to participate in the campaign 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' launched by Delhi Government to tackle air pollution in New Delh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 347.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that some locations entered 'severe' zone but that will be short lived as winds are expected to increase slightly.

Some areas like Mundka, Wazirpur and Alipur recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution, authorities said.

It said the air quality could improve on October 26.

"The overall Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the very poor category with few Delhi locations entering at higher zone but that will be short lived. This is mainly because the extremely calm local surface winds which were prevailing yesterday are likely to increase slightly and may further pick-up by Oct 26," SAFAR said.

It also said the AQI is predicted to continue to remain in 'very poor' category but without further deterioration.

​ALSO READ | Anti-pollution drive getting positive response: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

"Slow improvement in the current condition is expected by October 26 leading to a middle range of very poor," it said.

SAFAR synergized stubble fire counts stood at 1,292 on Friday and its share in Delhi's pollution was nine per cent.

"The boundary layer wind direction is westerly and wind speed is low. Hence, pollutant transport towards the Delhi region will remain low. The SAFAR model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 is 9 per cent for today," it said.

The air quality index (AQI) on Friday was recorded 366 while it was 302 on the previous day.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ | Delhi air pollution: Govt urges people to turn off engine at traffic signals

A significant increase in stubble fire count was observed around Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring regions on Thursday which stood at 1,213.

Ten monitoring stations in Delhi entered the 'severe' zone on Friday according to the AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PM 2.5 are tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream.

ALSO WATCH:

The stubble fire count for Wednesday was 1,428.

The 24-hour average Delhi's AQI was recorded at 256 on Wednesday, 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before.

The figures are based on data collected from 36 monitoring stations in the city.

The Delhi government has kick-started its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.

The drive will be implemented in all 70 assembly constituencies from October 26 and will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm.

It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be issued challans, the government has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp