'Everyone was troubled': Arvind Kejriwal pitches for 'free COVID vaccine distribution' across India

All the people are troubled by the coronavirus, so the vaccine should be free for the country, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 24th October 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering during the inauguration of newly-constructed Shastri Park flyover, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A debate has started on whether the COVID-19 vaccine, once approved by ICMR, should be made available to people for free or not. This came right after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised free doses of the vaccine in its manifesto for the Bihar elections.

Many opposition parties criticised the move blaming the party for doing 'politics in name of the pandemic.'

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccine should be made available throughout the country for free since all the people were troubled by the coronavirus.

​ALSO READ | BJP's use of COVID-19 vaccine as election sop 'political immorality', says Anand Sharma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal, while inaugurating a flyover in the national capital, said that "the whole country should get free COVID-19 vaccine. It is a right of the entire country. All the people are troubled by the coronavirus, so the vaccine should be free for the country." 

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for their promise and demanded action by the Election Commission.

Retorting to criticisms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asserted that "the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power."

Tamil Nadu CM, Puducherry CM are among other who have promised for free COVID-19 vaccine to people once a vaccine is approved. Karnataka, on the other hand has said the state 'will take a call when a vaccine is available.'

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources have told new agency PTI.

