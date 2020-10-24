STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gym owner held for duping businessman of Rs 1.15 crore in Delhi

The incident came to light after a South Delhi businessman, Sunil Verma, filed a complaint against the owner Narang, police said.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

gymnast, gymnastics

The accused told police that he was a Delhi University graduate. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A46-year-old gym owner was arrested here for allegedly duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore on the pretext of selling him luxury cars, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Narang, a resident of Greater Kailash-II.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

Police said Narang was arrested earlier but he got conditional bail.

He stopped attending court in connection with the case but later a non-bailable warrant was issued for his arrest, the police said.

The incident came to light after a South Delhi businessman, Sunil Verma, filed a complaint against Narang, police said.

In his police complaint, Verma alleged that Narang approached him for some money.

In return, Narang gave Verma sale letters of six luxurious cars but handed over only one car.

Thereafter, the accused neither returned the money nor did he hand over the sold cars, a senior police officer said.

Based on his complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said a case was registered under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had cheated several persons by mortgaging the same property, following which two cases were registered against him.

"Our team searched all the possible hideouts of accused at various places in Delhi and NCR. On the basis of a tip-off received, the police team laid a trap on Friday evening near Yusuf Sarai area in Delhi and when the accused arrived to meet someone there, he was apprehended."

The accused told police that he was a Delhi University graduate.

He said that to maintain his lavish lifestyle, he took money from several people on false promises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Gym
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp