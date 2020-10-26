STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mayors of three corporations stage sit-in outside Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal residence

The three BJP leaders sat there till about 8 am when Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain came and met them, following which they broke the sit-in.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations on Monday staged a sit-in right outside the Delhi CM's residence, seeking a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of funds in crores of rupees which, they claimed, was due to the civic bodies from the AAP government.

The three mayors -- Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Anamika (South Delhi) and Nirmal Jain (East Delhi) -- jointly claimed that Rs 13,000 cr in total was due to the three corporations from the Delhi government.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he and the other two mayors had reached the residence of the chief minister around 11 am seeking a meeting with Kejriwal over the issue.

"Three mayors are sitting on ground since morning, and the Delhi CM who talks about upholding Constitution, has insulted the Constitutional post of a mayor, insulted us three leaders, who are the first citizens of Delhi," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash alleged in the evening.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika said, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, "we learned through media, invited us through Twitter, to meet him".

"Why can't they send a representative or Jain sahab himself could have come and all of us could have gone to meet the CM," she said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said, "We had come here to demand a total of Rs 13,000 cr that is due to three municipal corporations from the Delhi government. But, we have been treated like this".

The three BJP leaders sat there till about 8 am when Delhi minister Satyendar Jain came and met them, following which they broke the sit-in.

A Delhi BJP official claimed that the minister had "assured the three mayors of early release of all due municipal funds".

However, Minister Satyendar Jain said that he had called a meeting with the mayors as per the directions of the chief minister, but they did not turn up.

"We could have reached an effective solution via deliberations. But they stressed more on politicising the matter," Jain said.

The dramatic events outside the Chief Minister's House unfolded on a day senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals wet on a day-long casual leave en masse and resident doctors of the Hindu Rao Hospital continued their protest over pending salaries.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta accused the ruling AAP of "suppressing" the civic bodies out of "political malice".

A week ago, the mayors wrote letters to Kejriwal informing him about the economic condition of the municipal corporations and the salary crisis there, but no positive response came from the chief minister, Gupta claimed at a press conference.

"The chief minister himself had said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly that the Delhi government owes Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations," he claimed.

The Delhi BJP president asserted that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide financial assistance to all the three municipal corporations when needed.

"The Delhi government is not sensitive towards municipal employees, for them only politics matters, so due to political malice, the ruling AAP is adopting all the ways to suppress the MCDs," he alleged.

Gupta claimed that Rs 3000 crores of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Rs 6,500 crore of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Rs 4,500 crore of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is being stalled by the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Mayors
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp