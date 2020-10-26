Nizamuddin plundered by string of thefts

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s laxity in handling the law and order situation in Nizamuddin, a popular tourist area for its bustling heritage and culture, has seen it become a ‘den of theft’ and has put both the Public Works Department (PWD) and commuters in a fix according to government officials.

Government property such as street lights, cables, poles, meter boxes, copper wires, lifts and iron from Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) worth about Rs 70-75 lakh on average is stolen each year, an official said.

“The thefts which were petty at first have now become a serious menace for public safety and are costing the government as well. The drug addicts are behind this.

Crossing all limits, recently, these thieves not only stole the fittings of a meter box but cut the pole as well installed on Lodhi road. Luckily, the lying pole was noted by a PWD official,” said a PWD official. Nearly 90 per cent parts of the two-year-old Oberoi Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been robbed. It was constructed at a cost of over Rs 1 crore and valuables worth more than Rs 30 lakh were stolen, making the FOB unsafe for pedestrians.

Other FOBs which were targeted include those of Sheikh Sarai and Chirag Dilli, the government official added.

PWD officials also complained that due to the increasing number of thefts, the PWD is struggling to get contractors and discoms to take up new projects in the area.

“Intending to beautify the area, we installed 45 poles with decorative lanterns to illuminate the area but the poles are lying without lighting for over a year now. Before lockdown, the contractors installed some LED fittings but all of them were stolen.

We don’t face problems in getting things done in other areas but this area of Nizamuddin is in the worst condition. Even the security guards and operators are too scared to operate here they have been attacked by thieves in the past,” added the official.” added the official. During the Covid lockdown alone, government property worth Rs 20 lakh was reported stolen.

“We file a complaint, the police arrest these criminals and then release them soon after, there is no permanent solution for this. Its high time police and MLA’s take some special measures or action to tackle this situation,” said another official.

However, when asked, a senior police from South-East district denied the allegations and said, “Beat constables are on ground 24 hours on rotation basis. Theft and criminal cases have dropped in the area.... All of these are just false allegations by these agencies looking to malign the name of police.”