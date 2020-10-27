Filming at heritage sites now made easier by Archeological Survey of India

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Filming, photography, or holding cultural events at the centrally protected monuments or heritage sites has been made easier. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the watchdog for over 3,600 historical places including 170 in the national capital, has decentralised powers to process requests — for such activities and events received online faster.

According to the order issued by Dr M Nambirajan, joint director general (monument) of ASI recently, the heads of all circles or mini-circles are now authorised to grant permission for film shoots, photography or cultural events.

“All the superintendent archaeologists (SAs) of circles and deputy superintendent archaeologists (Dy. SAs) of minicircles are hereby delegated powers to issue online permissions for filming, photography, copying, documentation, and holding cultural events at the centrally protected monuments or sites with the prescribed fee,” says the order.

However, the request seeking fee waiver will be dealt with by the director-general (DG) of ASI. The authority to allow any cultural event at monuments or sites, which are not notified for the said purpose, is still with the DG.

“No power is delegated to waive off the requisite fee and to issue permissions for holding cultural events in the monuments/ sites, which are not notified for the said purpose. In such cases, the applications shall be forwarded to the DG, ASI. Permission for holding customary religious events within the centrally protected monuments/ sites shall be issued by SAs and Dy.

SAs as per the rules. in case of issuing of a license for filming operation by foreigner or foreigner party, the same shall be forwarded to the DG for consideration,” the order further clarifies. For better maintenance of ancient sites and administrative convenience, all protected buildings across 28 states and eight union territories are divided into 36 circles and minicircles.

In July, after reopening of ASI heritage sites, the ministry of tourism had announced to allow filming at monuments within 15-20 days of receiving the request for the same. “With the decision of decentralisation powers, the organisers or filmmakers will not need to wait longer because earlier such requests were decided by the DG office, which would take time. The new arrangement will make the processing of such applications easier,” said an official of the ASI.