STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Woman, paramour caught for husband’s murder in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Brijesh Singh and Sugandha, both residents of Salapur Khera village, police said.

Published: 27th October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Singh took Jha to the jungle and attacked him with sharp weapon. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was killed in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area allegedly by his wife and her paramour, police said on Monday after arresting them. 

The accused have been identified as Brijesh Singh (22) and Sugandha (28), both residents of Salapur Khera village, they said.

On Thursday, the body of man was found in the jungle of Salapur Khera. Stab wounds were also found on his body. The deceased was identified as Bhavanand Jha, who was last seen at Sector-21 Toll Plaza in Gurgaon with Singh, a senior police officer said.

Jha used to work in a garment export company at Phase-III at Udhyog Vihar in Gurgaon. Singh also worked in Udhyog Vihar, police said. 

“During investigation it was revealed that Singh had an affair with Sugandha. They both were brought in for investigation during which they confessed to their crime. They told police that they were in love and wanted to live together,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. Interrogation also revealed that since they considered Jha as an obstacle in their relationship, they decided to eliminate him, police said. 

On Thursday, Singh took Jha to the jungle and attacked him with sharp weapon.

Thereafter, he took a brick and hit him on his head, they said. He told Sugandha that he had killed Jha. 

​Singh had also handed over the bloodstained clothes and knife to Sugandha as proof of murder, police added.                          

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp