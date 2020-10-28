STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 per cent symptomatic cases found negative in rapid antigen tests underwent retest in October: Data

In September, only 10 to 15 per cent of such cases were being followed up with an RT-PCR test, the data showed.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:53 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Northwest District DM Sandeep Mishra said that every rapid-antigen test negative yet symptomatic case was being retested through the RT-PCR method. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Around 85 per cent of the symptomatic patients, who tested negative for Covid-19 in the rapid-antigen test, have been retested by the health authorities in Delhi so far this month using the more reliable RT-PCR method, according to official data.

In September, only 10 to 15 per cent of such cases were being followed up with an RT-PCR test, the data showed. The increase in retesting numbers came after Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai issued a directive to all districts in September, to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases of rapid-antigen tests are retested using RT-PCR.

According to a report prepared by the health department, 84.59 per cent of the symptomatic negative cases of rapid-antigen tests have been followed up between October 1 and October 20 with an RT-PCR test. Northwest District DM Sandeep Mishra said that every rapid-antigen test negative yet symptomatic case was being retested through the RT-PCR method.

“We are conducting 100 per cent follow up of such cases. Sometimes, data entry takes time and it shows a different figure,” he said, adding in the northwest district, around 1,100 RT-PCR tests and 5,000 RATs are conducted every day on an average. Last month, the Union Health Ministry had asked all states and UTs to retest all symptomatic negative cases of RATs through RT-PCR. 

2,66,586 tests conducted in October

The Delhi health department data showed 2,78,891 RT-PCR tests were conducted in September and the positivity rate was 17.35%. Between October 1 and October 22, 2,66,586 tests were conducted.

