Booking for HSRPs to restart from November 1 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online booking for getting high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers will restart from November 1 and home delivery of HSRPs will also begin on a trial basis in a few areas of Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to discuss ways to sort out problems encountered in affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. The vehicle owners who will opt for home delivery of HSRPs will be charged Rs 100-200, the sources said.

“A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners can be addressed,” an source said. A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed the news and said installation will start from November 7.