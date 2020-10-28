STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA plans to rehabilitate 96 slum clusters in capital

The planning on similar projects — Dilshad Garden, Kirti Nagar, Rohini’s sectors 18 and 19, Shalimar Bagh, and Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar covering 30 slum clusters — has already begun. 

Published: 28th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

The rehabilitation work will be done on a public-private partnership basis. (File Photo_

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While in-situ redevelopment of slums at Kathputli Colony and Kalkaji are yet to be completed, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to undertake rehabilitation of 96 Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters on similar lines of a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The planning on similar projects — Dilshad Garden, Kirti Nagar, Rohini’s sectors 18 and 19, Shalimar Bagh, and Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar covering 30 slum clusters — has already begun. 

The senior officials of the authority said that the land-owning agency would soon start a detailed survey of 96 slum clusters to check feasibility and also to ascertain the exact number of beneficiaries eligible for a house under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The tender for the redevelopment of three slums in Dilshad Garden had already been floated, where the survey was completed before the lockdown, added an official, aware of the matter. 

“The survey to find out eligible slum dwellers and number of shanties in Dilshad Garden was conducted six months ago. There are about 2, 600 slum dwellers. The survey was conducted at Suraj Park in Rohini sector 18 and another cluster in Rohini’s sector 19. The preparations for redevelopment at four sites have also been done after the assessment of 30 clusters and the detailed project reports (DPRs) of 16 of them are being prepared,” said the official.

Around 20 lakh people stay in 675 slum clusters across the national capital and 499 of them are on land parcels belonging to either the DDA or the Central government. 

“In-situ redevelopment is an enormous task, which requires effective planning and management therefore calls for accurate data and information about inhabitants in the slum clusters. So, the DDA is expected to initiate the house-to-house survey in about 96 slum clusters, where the agency wants to replicate a development model like Kathputli colony, to exact the number of residents to be rehabilitated,” said the official. 

According to the DDA officials, the survey will also help to understand problems of the slum dwellers and expectation from the government for which the agency is looking for a professional agency to collate comprehensive databases.

Most of the slum clusters, to be surveyed, are located in south and southeast Delhi areas such as Nehru Nagar, Sukhdev Vihar, Lodhi Road, Bhogal, Amar Colony, Mehrauli, Ashram, Prahlad Pur, Badarpur, Anant Ram Dairy, and Sangam Vihar. Out of the 96 slum clusters, 42 are located in and around Okhla Industrial Areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Slums DDA
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp