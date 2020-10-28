STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee launches training academy for Sikh students

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:20 AM

Sikh boy, Sikhism

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to promote more representation of the Sikh community in central civil services, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up an academy to provide free coaching to Sikh students who are aspiring to become civil servants.

“This will be the first academy set up to train Sikh students living across the nation. The project aims to increase the representation of the Sikh Community in the developmental process of the nation,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president DSGMC. The Sikh body will also provide free boarding and lodging facilities to the students.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
