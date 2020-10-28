STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

President suspends DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over 'misconduct'

The education ministry had asked the President, who is the visitor to the university, to allow an inquiry against the vice-chancellor.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

On Tuesday night, the President permitted the inquiry against the vice-chancellor. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the recommendation of the Union Education Ministry, President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday suspended Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

Tyagi is accused of grave misconduct, abuse of power, lack of commitment, administrative lapses, and dereliction of duty. 

The ministry had asked the President, who is the visitor to the university, to allow an inquiry against the vice-chancellor after a dispute over appointments on some senior posts in the university last week. 

On Tuesday night, the President permitted the inquiry against the vice-chancellor. 

In a letter to the university registrar, the ministry said that the vice-chancellor was suspended till the inquiry is completed since he can influence the investigation while in office. 

Professor P C Joshi will take over as vice-chancellor for now. 

In the 4-page letter issued on Wednesday, the ministry cited several irregular appointments, delay in filling up teaching posts in time-bound manner, pending vigilance and sexual harassment against some office-bearers and administrative negligence in handling ad-hoc teachers as lapses by the VC.                                                                
It also said that the implementation of the government’s flagship “Institute of Eminence” scheme has been delayed in the university. The VC also delayed submitting the 15-year strategic vision plan and five years rolling implementation plan despite repeated reminders. 

Tyagi, who had undergone emergency surgery in July this year, did not inform the executive council even though he has been absent from the regular duties at the university, the ministry said in the letter. 

He, along with some of his chosen individuals, has also been trying to disrupt the normal academic and administrative activities at the university, the government has charged. 

Tyagi has been absent from the university since July 2 and his charge was given to Joshi on July 17. However, a major controversy erupted last week when he removed Joshi as Pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.
 
Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. 

However, the same day, Tyagi approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DU VC Yogesh Tyagi Education ministry President Kovind
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp