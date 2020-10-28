President suspends DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over 'misconduct'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the recommendation of the Union Education Ministry, President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday suspended Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

Tyagi is accused of grave misconduct, abuse of power, lack of commitment, administrative lapses, and dereliction of duty.

The ministry had asked the President, who is the visitor to the university, to allow an inquiry against the vice-chancellor after a dispute over appointments on some senior posts in the university last week.

On Tuesday night, the President permitted the inquiry against the vice-chancellor.

In a letter to the university registrar, the ministry said that the vice-chancellor was suspended till the inquiry is completed since he can influence the investigation while in office.

Professor P C Joshi will take over as vice-chancellor for now.

In the 4-page letter issued on Wednesday, the ministry cited several irregular appointments, delay in filling up teaching posts in time-bound manner, pending vigilance and sexual harassment against some office-bearers and administrative negligence in handling ad-hoc teachers as lapses by the VC.

It also said that the implementation of the government’s flagship “Institute of Eminence” scheme has been delayed in the university. The VC also delayed submitting the 15-year strategic vision plan and five years rolling implementation plan despite repeated reminders.

Tyagi, who had undergone emergency surgery in July this year, did not inform the executive council even though he has been absent from the regular duties at the university, the ministry said in the letter.

He, along with some of his chosen individuals, has also been trying to disrupt the normal academic and administrative activities at the university, the government has charged.

Tyagi has been absent from the university since July 2 and his charge was given to Joshi on July 17. However, a major controversy erupted last week when he removed Joshi as Pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.



Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday.

However, the same day, Tyagi approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.