BJP MLAs and mayors meet Baijal, seek release of fund for paying civic employees

Mayors and BJP MLAs after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A delegation of BJP leaders, including three mayors, led by the leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to issue directions to the state government to release funds to the municipal corporations. They also handed over a memorandum to the L-G in this regard.

The BJP MLAs, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash and his counterparts in South Delhi Anamika Mithilesh Singh and East Delhi Nirmal Jain were part of the delegation. “We informed the L-G that our mayors, on Monday, went to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding non-payment of their outstanding of Rs 13,000 crore and house tax of Rs 10,000 crore.

The mayors waited outside the CM’s residence till late evening, but Kejriwal did not respond. We have requested the L-G to direct the government to release the outstanding of the MCDs so that salaries of their employees could be paid,” said Bidhuri after the meeting. The BJP leader said due to the stubborn attitude of the government, salary disbursement is affected during festival time, which is completely unfair. He added that the L-G had positively responded and had assured us he would take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader and in-charge of the MCDs Durgesh Pathak said the BJP was defaming the Kejriwal government and politicising the situation. “The BJP should apologise to the doctors, nurses, teachers, sanitation workers, and the people of Delhi for defaming the Delhi government. For many months, the doctors, sanitation workers, and other staff of the MCDs are protesting against the non-payment of salaries,” said Pathak.

He alleged that the BJP ruled MCDs were not releasing the salaries deliberately to defame Kejriwal. 
“Whenever the media, doctors, and nurses asked the BJP leaders about the reason for the non-payment of salaries the BJP gave excuses that they didn’t have funds to pay their salaries. But on Tuesday, all the doctors and workers were paid the salaries. If they did not have funds, where did the money come from?” he said.

