CM Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ‘Green Delhi’ app on Thursday, which is one of the measures under the state government’s pollution control initiative ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh”. Within a few hours of launching the app, it received 228 complaints related to violation of anti-pollution norms.

A complaint lodged on the app will be received by the departments concerned, which will have to resolve the complaints in a time-bound manner, as per the specified timelines for different types of complaints.

Around 21 departments, both Central government and Delhi government monitored, have been attached to the app, with separate nodal officers and coordinators for effective resolution of the complaints.

“This year, we have converted stubble (Paraali) into manure using a bio-decomposing technique, and we have received satisfactory results until now. If this experiment is successful, we will be able to reduce smoke due to stubble burning by next year. We have sprayed the solution on the farmlands in Delhi and we hope that other governments will adopt the technique,” said Kejriwal.

“Since the app has been launched today, the complaints received in the next 2-3 days will be monitored department-wise. A meeting on the complaints received and overall monitoring with the nodal officers and coordinators of every department will be conducted on November 2 at 4 PM.

The live monitoring of the war rooms has been going on. We have also prepared an internal dashboard. We aim to strengthen our fight against pollution in our ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ campaign of the Delhi government,” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.