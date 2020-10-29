DU teachers welcome move to suspend vice-chancellor, blame Centre for delay

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) Teachers’ Association and members of the Executive Council (EC) and Academic Council (AC) on Wednesday welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind’s order, on recommendations of the Education Ministry, to suspend DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, adding that the decision should have been taken much earlier.

The DUTA alleged that the ministry was equally responsible for the continuous crisis in the university. The move comes a day after Tyagi issued a booklet on his four-year tenure till date. It highlights 33 initiatives and achievements involving democratic review, inclusion and equity and digital transformation to raise human capabilities.

“The DUTA had submitted the White Paper in June 2019. The MoE and UGC have been aware of the crisis in the DU and are complicit in allowing misgovernance. The fact that the action is being initiated following a tussle between two factions of the right-wing confuses us,” said Abha Dev Habib, treasurer of the DUTA, adding that the ministry is equally guilty of creating the crisis.

The Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC) said the enquiry into the administrative lapses of Tyagi in the last four-and-half years was a right decision. “The list of achievements released by Tyagi is nothing but a hoax. Instead of making confessions of total inactions, Tyagi released his achievements which runs contrary to the aspirations of its stakeholders.

In fact, he has gone down to the pages of history for having denigrated the office of the V-C and allowed the office to be used for the machinations of the MHRD and implementation of all draconian laws/measures,” said Pankaj Garg, convenor of the INTEC.

Rajesh Jha, a member of the Executive Council, said: “The turn of events in the last two days has been the creation of an arbitrary style of governance of the V-C that has derailed the university’s credentials. We have been protesting against the violations of statutes by the V-C. But this ministry remained silent.”

Kumar Shantanu, a member of the AC, alleged that Tyagi had halted the growth of the university. He promoted and appointed the professors and principals belonging to a particular group, he said.