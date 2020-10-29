STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Names struck off from NFS beneficiaries list to be added

An order issued by the minister said the names should be added to the list so that the beneficiaries could get ration.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Food minister Imran Hussain (right)along with AAP workers and government officials during the inspection. (Photo | AAP TWITTER HANDLE)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Food and civil supplies minister of Delhi Imran Hussain on Wednesday issued directions to read the names of beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) to list which were removed due to their prolonged absence during the lockdown.

An order issued by the minister said the names should be added to the list so that the beneficiaries could get ration. “It is hereby directed that names of all such beneficiaries, which have been struck off from the NFS beneficiaries during the lockdown or extended lockdown may be restored with immediate effect herewith,” the order says.

The minister has also sought an action taken report (ATR) within three days from the commissioner of food and civil supplies department. The development came after reports that the food and civil supplies department has removed names of some beneficiaries who had gone to their native states.

“It has been brought to my knowledge that some of the beneficiaries had gone to their home states during the lockdown or extended lockdown because of Covid-19 and on their return to Delhi, they are unable to get their due to ration as their names have been struck off,” says the order.

In a significant move, CM Arvind Kejriwal had decided to provide monthly ration to all PDS card holders till November in a bid to mitigate their economic hardships. In the national capital, over 17.54 lakh households get ration under the PDS covered by the National Food Security Act. This scheme benefits nearly 71,40,938 people who get subsidised food grains. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp