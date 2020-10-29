Names struck off from NFS beneficiaries list to be added

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food and civil supplies minister of Delhi Imran Hussain on Wednesday issued directions to read the names of beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) to list which were removed due to their prolonged absence during the lockdown.

An order issued by the minister said the names should be added to the list so that the beneficiaries could get ration. “It is hereby directed that names of all such beneficiaries, which have been struck off from the NFS beneficiaries during the lockdown or extended lockdown may be restored with immediate effect herewith,” the order says.

The minister has also sought an action taken report (ATR) within three days from the commissioner of food and civil supplies department. The development came after reports that the food and civil supplies department has removed names of some beneficiaries who had gone to their native states.

“It has been brought to my knowledge that some of the beneficiaries had gone to their home states during the lockdown or extended lockdown because of Covid-19 and on their return to Delhi, they are unable to get their due to ration as their names have been struck off,” says the order.

In a significant move, CM Arvind Kejriwal had decided to provide monthly ration to all PDS card holders till November in a bid to mitigate their economic hardships. In the national capital, over 17.54 lakh households get ration under the PDS covered by the National Food Security Act. This scheme benefits nearly 71,40,938 people who get subsidised food grains.