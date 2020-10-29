Parents happy with decision to keep Delhi schools closed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parents of children attending schools in Delhi have welcomed the government’s decision to keep schools closed till further notice. While online learning has been challenging and does not match the social environment of a school, nothing is more important than the safety of “our children”, said parents.

One of them is Preeti Khachroo Chandra, whose 12-year-old daughter goes to Bluebells School International.

“The government’s decision makes a lot of sense. From the safety perspective of children, there is limited infrastructure at schools to have social distancing and other hygiene protocols. “With the number of coronavirus cases spiking in Delhi, it does not make sense to send children to schools. Their immune systems are sensitive and susceptible,” said Chandra.

Sharma, whose nine-year-old is enrolled in Kalka Public School, said she had been getting queries from the school to check how parents feel about reopening. “We declined,” she said. “I don’t understand the rush to send the kids back to school. I see schools and teachers putting in so much efforts to make education easier... Besides PDF assignments, teachers also have video lessons. I don’t think there is much loss as far as learning is concerned,” she said.

Sehgal, whose two sons aged 10 and seven attend the Apeejay School, agreed with Sharma. In fact, she believes the new mode of education is a one-of-a-kind experience, and is helping children become “independent”. “I think not reopening schools is the better decision. Children are at high risk, and we have to be really careful,” she said.