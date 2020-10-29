Protest turns violent, nine cops injured  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine policemen, including an ACP, were injured as a protest by 2,000 sanitation staffers over the SDMC’s reported proposal to privatise sanitation work in Delhi turned violent on Wednesday, with police filing a case against four AAP MLAs who participated in the stir, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the protesters blocked the road and when police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel. Nine policemen, including the ACP Kamla Market, were injured, police said, adding that 13 protesters were arrested.

“We have registered a case against the four MLAs at Kamla Market police station. They staged a protest outside the Civic Centre without police permission and also violated COVID-19 guidelines,” Bhatia said. AAP MLAs Rakhi Birla, Kuldeep Kumar, Akhilesh Tripathi and Rohit Kumar, and some volunteers joined the sanitation workers in their protest outside the Civic Centre.