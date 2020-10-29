SC dismisses govt plea against bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed AAP government’s appeal against the bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in a Northeast Delhi riots case. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea filed by the government saying that being an influential person cannot

be a ground for denying bail.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi government, said Kalita is a very influential person and the high court has stated that there were only police witnesses in the case. At this, Justice Bhushan said, “It is only a grant of bail. She is not going to run away.” The ASG further added that there are also some protected witnesses in the case.

The bench questioned Raju that can an influential person be a ground to deny bail? It told the ASG as how she can tamper with the witness. The bench said it would not interfere with the Delhi High Court’s decision granting bail to Kalita.

On September 1, the high court had granted bail to Kalita in a north-east Delhi violence case, saying the police failed to show she instigated women of a particular community or gave hate speech as she was seen in a peaceful agitation which is her fundamental right.

“Admittedly, agitation was going on since long, print and electronic media was present throughout, in addition to cameras of the police department, but there is no such evidence, which establishes that the alleged offence has taken place on the act done by the petitioner, except statements recorded under section 164 CrPC much belatedly, though those witnesses allegedly remained present at the spot throughout,” stated the order.

“Personal liberty is the most important fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. Furthermore, it is the fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence that every individual is presumed to be innocent till he or she is found guilty,” the judge said. “The petitioner is a student pursuing her higher education and sufficient standing in society without any possibility of fleeing from justice,” the order while setting aside police submission that she might tamper with evidence.