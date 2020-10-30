Capital records its coldest October day in over 26 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even before the onset of November, the temperature in the national capital dropped to 12.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, the lowest temperature recorded in the city for the month of October in 26 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD, the average minimum temperature for this time of the year is usually between the rane of 15 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said the last time the national capital recorded such a low temperature in October was back in 1994 when it was 12.3 degree celsius on

October 31. The national capital recorded its all-time low temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937.

According to the IMD official, the absence of cloud cover over the city was the major reason for such low minimum temperatures prevailing this time of the year. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiates it back downward, thus keeping the surface temperature warm Another reason, as per IMD, is calm surface winds which allow the formation of elements such as mist and fog for the drop in temperature.

The minimum temperature is likely to dip to 11 degrees Celsius by November 1, the IMD added. A few days ago on October 21, the temperature dropped to 13.7 degrees Celsius, lowest in the past 11 years.The low temperatures also conicide with a spike in Covid -19 cases in the city. Experts feel as winter approaches, the pandemic scenario could worsen.

