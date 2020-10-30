STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Stay order on directing cops to register FIR in case of gunshot injury to man    

The court said an FIR has already been registered on the complaint of victim Mohammad Nasir under the relevant sections at Bhajanpura Police Station in the matter.

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Delhi Police seen in the midst of a riot that broke out during the Anti-CAA protest in February. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi on Thursday stayed an order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR in a case in which a man allegedly suffered a gunshot injury in his eye when rioters attacked him during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

The court said an FIR has already been registered on the complaint of victim Mohammad Nasir under the relevant sections at Bhajanpura Police Station in the matter. Nasir had alleged in his complaint that he was attacked by a mob led by Naresh Tyagi, Shubhash Tyagi, Uttam Tyagi and Sushil during the riots. He claimed that no FIR has been registered by the police yet in the matter.  

The magistrate court on October 21 had directed the Bhajanpura Police Station SHO to lodge the case within 24 hours of receiving the order. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, on Friday, stayed the magistrate court’s order till the next date of hearing and issued notice to complainant Mohammad Nasir, on whose application the earlier order was passed.

The court directed Nasir to file by November 6 his reply on the revision petition filed by the police against the October 21 order. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor  Naresh Kumar Gaur, appearing for the police, submitted that once an FIR was already registered on the complaint of the complainant, then the police cannot be forced to register another FIR in the matter in respect of the same incident.

The public prosecutor also informed the court that the SHO of Bhajanpura Police Station had received the magistrate court’s order only on October 28.

