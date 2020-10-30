STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University constitutes fact-finding committee to probe lapses amid power tussle

The decision was taken at the university’s urgent Executive Council meeting called, a day after DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on the orders of President Kovind.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Thursday constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the recent developments at the educational institution following a power tussle.  

The decision was taken at the university’s urgent Executive Council (EC) meeting called on Thursday, a day after DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind.

An inquiry was instituted against him over allegations of administrative lapses and dereliction of duty.

“A fact-finding committee has been formed over the episode of October 21 to probe the lapses and fix accountability,” a council member said.

Tyagi is possibly the first Delhi University VC to face suspension. The President, who is the Visitor to the university, has placed Tyagi under suspension to ensure that the inquiry is fair and that he is not able to tamper with material records or coerce the witnesses, a senior ministry official said.

Among lapses flagged against Tyagi are non-filling of vacant positions, delay in redressal of sexual harassment cases and vigilance complaints in university and mishandling of issue of ad-hoc teachers which led to a massive agitation among others.

Plenty of red flags for former VC Tyagi

