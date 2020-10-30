'Justice for Aman Baisla': Protest at DND flyway over youth’s suicide distrupts traffic for hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police heightened security at the DND border on Thursday after hundreds of people from the Gurjar Community demanding justice for a 22-year-old businessman, who had died by suicide alleging mental harassment, gathered at the flyway blocking the traffic for at least five hours on Thursday.

The gathering at the key connecting stretch between Delhi and Noida led to the disruption of traffic and also prompted authorities to suggest the alternative Akshardham route to commuters. The protesters, including those from Noida and Greater Noida, gathered in a huge number near the flyway around 11 am. Aman Baisla, a Delhi-based businessman, was found hanging in his office on September 29.

In a video that he was posted on social media before his suicide, Baisla had accused a former business partner and a singer from Haryana of cheating him. Around 1,500-2,000 gathered at the flyway. Later, they proceeded towards Delhi to go to the Police headquarters, but there were stopped mid-way by the cops and made to disperse peacefully, said a police official.

“Those accused by Baisla were not arrested. Also, the police should take action against the local policemen who did not take appropriate action in the case which eventually triggered the outrage,” Manish Awana, a resident of Noida who joined the protester.

“The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch and is being investigated on priority. If there is any apprehension about photographs of some persons with the local police, it will be probed and necessary action will be taken,” said a senior police official.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)