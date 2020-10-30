STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP writes to PM Modi regarding Jamia Millia Islamia's centenary celebrations

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali in his letter to Modi said, Jamia Millia Islamia, a Central university, is celebrating its centennial year which is a 'proud and historic moment for all of us.'

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lok Sabha MP and BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought release of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia’s centenary year.

The lawmaker in his letter to Modi said, Jamia Millia Islamia, a Central university, is celebrating its centennial year which is a “proud and historic moment for all of us”.

“A product of India’’s freedom movement, Jamia Millia Islamia is an embodiment of the idea of India as conceived by the leaders of our freedom struggle,” the MP from Amroha and a Jamia alumnus said.

The celebrations which starting on Thursday, the university’s Foundation Day, will go on throughout the year around the world, he noted.

“On this historic day, I request that a postal stamp be released to commemorate the occasion. I, therefore, request you to kindly direct the Ministry of Communications to make necessary arrangements for the release of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia’’s 100th year,” Ali said in his letter. Last month also, the BSP leader had written to PM Modi, urging his government to provide Jamia Millia Islamia with a `100 crore grant on completing hundred years.

