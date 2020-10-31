STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9-year-old boy dies as metal pierces chest after cracker explosion in Delhi

The doctors said that the portion of steel, which got stuck in his chest, apparently cut one of the veins and he died due to excessive bleeding.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old boy died in northwest Delhi after a portion of a steel glass, with which he had allegedly covered an ignited firecracker, got stuck in his chest following the explosion, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a class 2 student, they said. 

“The boy took a firecracker and after igniting it placed a steel glass over it. When the firecracker exploded, a portion of the steel glass got stuck his body and he died,” a senior police officer said.

Inquest proceedings into the matter is underway, police said. Indrajeet Kumar, the maternal uncle of the boy, said he was at his shop when the incident took place.

“He placed a steel glass over a firecracker, but it did not explode. When he went close to check, it suddenly exploded and a portion of the glass got stuck in his chest,” Kumar said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kumar said. The doctors told us that the portion of steel, which got stuck in his chest, apparently cut one of the veins and he died due to excessive bleeding, he said.

