STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AQI in Delhi to see significant improvement in next two days, says SAFAR

A significant improvement is likely in the national capital’s air quality over the next two days due to favourable wind speed, a central government air quality monitoring agency said on Friday.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Delhi’s overall air quality index has improved marginally as predicted. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A significant improvement is likely in the national capital’s air quality over the next two days due to favourable wind speed, a central government air quality monitoring agency said on Friday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, also said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday which should reflect favourably in terms of the city’s AQI. 

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season.
Meanwhile, the city’s AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 374 on Friday. It was 395 on Thursday, 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday. Several monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (417), Patparganj (406), Bawana (447) and Mundka (427), recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

On Thursday, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR peaked to 424 microgram per cubic meter (‘g/m3) at 10 am, the highest this season so far, according to CPCB data.  

PM10 levels below 100 ‘g/m3 are considered safe in India. The number of farm fires in neighbouring states also dropped from 2,912 on Wednesday - the highest so far this season - to 1,143 on Thursday.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) has improved marginally as predicted and remains in the high end of the ‘very poor’ category, it said. 

A significant improvement is predicted by November 1 and the air quality is likely to slip back into the ‘poor’ category, it said.         

Stubble burning share on the wane

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday which should reflect favourably in terms of the city’s AQI.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI SAFAR Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution Smog
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp