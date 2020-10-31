BJP should hand over MCDs to AAP right away, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing financial crisis in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run Municipal Corporations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday desired again to take over the civic bodies. Bhardwaj said that it is high time that the BJP-run entities hand over the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to the AAP.

“The BJP has put a massive burden of debts on the citizens of Delhi. The AAP will put MCDs in the surplus budget just the way we did with the Delhi government,” he said at a press conference.

Referring to the strike launched by doctors and nurses in MCDs run hospitals, Bhardwaj said that the inhuman behaviour of the BJP has maligned the image of the city.

“The MCDs repeatedly blamed the government for the crisis and quoted baseless figures against the AAP government. However, yesterday to expose the lies of the BJP, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to all the three mayors. He has noted that as on April 1, a total of Rs 6,008 crore loan is outstanding to the three corporations. The three corporations collectively owe Rs 2,596.32 crore to the Delhi Jal Board,” said the AAP spokesperson.

Responding to the claims by Bhardwaj, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP leaders are a coterie of word managers and only proficient in giving statements while their performance is zero.

“Bhardwaj should know that Kejriwal did not make Delhi a surplus budget state. Even in 1994 when Madan Lal Khurana was CM Delhi had a surplus budget. There is no debt burden on Delhi citizens due to the municipal corporations,” BJP’s Kapoor said.

Kapoor further added that it would be better if instead of exchanging verbal shots daily the AAP leaders concentrate on improving their councillors’ poor performance recorded so far in the city.