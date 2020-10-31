STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report shows performance of North, South, East Delhi Municipal councillors dipped

The highest fall was in the North civic body, where the number of questions raised fell by 35 per cent, followed by SDMC (27 per cent fall) and EDMC (16 per cent fall). 

Published: 31st October 2020

A MCD worker sprays water on trees to curb air pollution by combating accumulated dust in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The performance of councillors has fallen across all three corporations in Delhi — North, South and East Municipal Corporations for the year 2019-20, according to a report published by the Praja Foundation.

As per the report filed by the foundation, attendance score fell in North MCD from 75.32 per cent in 2017-18 to 66.38 per cent in 2019-20, in SDMC from 75.10 per cent to 66.61 per cent and highest fall in EDMC from 81.83 per cent to 71.27 per cent. 

Overall questions raised by councillors fell by 29 per cent from 18,128 in 2017-18 to 12,879 in 2019-20.

“But this is inexcusable. In our current framework of democracy and party politics, we need to rethink of councillors having to prioritise party campaigning for other elections over the regular functioning and deliberations of the city government”, said M.C. Verma, Director, IC Centre for Governance.

“Seven councillors asked zero questions in 2019-20, of which Parveen (EDMC) has not raised a single question in the entire term (starting from 2017), raising questions about their commitment to the deliberative process”, stated Milind Mhaske, director, Praja Foundation.

