Two water treatment plants affected by ammonia resume supply partially in capital

NEW DELHI: The water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi which were shut down owing to increase in ammonia level have now begun working at 50 per cent capacity, said Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha.

“The water production has resumed, and we have been successful in removing the pollutants. The water that is released from Haryana into River Yamuna — the water which comes into Delhi — due to the discharge of that water from Haryana, the level of ammonia increased Chadha said.”

​“This means the amount of pollutants increased, and went up to almost 3PPM (Parts Per Million). As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treat the water that comes in from River Yamuna, had to be shut,” Chadha added. Owing to shutting of water plants, certain parts of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi had been affected by water shortage since Thursday.

“These are two big water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board, and have a capacity of 110 MGD (Bhagirathi) and 140 MGD (Sonia Vihar), both of which had to be closed down. In addition, we are also discussing the issue with the Haryana government and we’re collectively working to find an effective solution. We’ve also requested the government of Uttar Pradesh for their help. The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal was stopped due to annual maintenance, which too impacts the supply of water to Delhi,” Chadha added.

Jal Board in touch with UP, Haryana governments

The vice chairperson said that the board is in constant talks with Haryana and UP governments. He also said that as Delhi is a land-locked city, it gets water flows through other states as well. In such a case, if the level of ammonia increases, the plants have to shut down, he explained.