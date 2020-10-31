STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two water treatment plants affected by ammonia resume supply partially in capital

Owing to shutting of water plants, certain parts of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi had been affected by water shortage.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Vihar water treatment plant

Sonia Vihar water treatment plant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi which were shut down owing to increase in ammonia level have now begun working at 50 per cent capacity, said Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha.

“The water production has resumed, and we have been successful in removing the pollutants. The water that is released from Haryana into River Yamuna — the water which comes into Delhi — due to the discharge of that water from Haryana, the level of ammonia increased Chadha said.”  

​“This means the amount of pollutants increased, and went up to almost 3PPM (Parts Per Million). As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treat the water that comes in from River Yamuna, had to be shut,” Chadha added. Owing to shutting of water plants, certain parts of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi had been affected by water shortage since Thursday.

“These are two big water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board, and have a capacity of 110 MGD (Bhagirathi) and 140 MGD (Sonia Vihar), both of which had to be closed down. In addition, we are also discussing the issue with the Haryana government and we’re collectively working to find an effective solution. We’ve also requested the government of Uttar Pradesh for their help. The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal was stopped due to annual maintenance, which too impacts the supply of water to Delhi,” Chadha added.

Jal Board in touch with UP, Haryana governments

The vice chairperson said that the board is in constant talks with Haryana and UP governments. He also said that as Delhi is a land-locked city, it gets water flows through other states as well. In such a case, if the level of ammonia increases, the plants have to shut down, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha AAP Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp