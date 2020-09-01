STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board seeks tie-ups with companies to rejuvenate water bodies in bulk

The SOP also states that rejuvenation of the water bodies has to be completed in three phases of development.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of Mohalla Clinics by working on projects in bulk packages, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to adopt the same execution model for the rejuvenation of water bodies. “Earlier, the projects would comprise of five or six water bodies, but that was time-consuming. So, it has been decided that projects on 30-50 water bodies will be taken up in parallel packages by big companies. This will save time as well,” said Ankit Srivastava, Advisor, Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain who also manages the Irrigation and Flood Control  (I & FC) Department has issued an SOP that instructs work on water bodies to be done in bulk. Sources said that the SOP are to adhered to strictly and that Jain is holding review meetings frequently to appraise the developments.

The SOP also states that rejuvenation of the water bodies has to be completed in three phases of development —  first being the removal of garbage, fencing site and excavation of the pond up to desired depth.

Second, to arrange water from either the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP) or setting up a D STP. And third, being landscaping of water bodies. Jain has ordered for the completition of phases one and two immediately.

For the packages, the DJB is looking for big companies to bid and the cost of each package will come to around Rs 80-90 crores. As per the department, the earlier projects which would come in packages containing five or six water bodies and would often get delayed as smaller bidders would come up with different issues which invariably kept pushing the deadline behind. By roping in bigger companies for the projects, the DJB believes that there won’t be an issue with man power or financing.

“Our target is to get the work done within eight months administratition wise, so that over the next year and a half all the projects are over. These 200 water bodies don’t need much effort and each project will cost around Rs 2 crores. Once these are done, then we will take up around 650 water bodies which are under the I & FC department,” Srivastava added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp