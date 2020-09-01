STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man kills his 2 Delhi roommates after being pressured to pay rent; arrested

After killing his roommates, the accused fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha but was soon arrested by a team of Delhi Police.

Published: 01st September 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man killed his two roommates in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar after allegedly being pressured by them to pay the rent of their accommodation for the period he was at his native place, police said on Tuesday.

After killing his roommates, the accused Sakir fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha but was soon arrested by a team of Delhi Police, they said.

According to the police, the accused had been staying with Ajam (45) and Amir Hasan (46) in a rented flat at Raghubir Nagar for which they were paying Rs 4,000 per month.

Ajam and Amir were staying there since 1994.

Early this year, Sakir had gone to his village and stayed there for four months and returned to his accommodation in Delhi just 15 days back.

But after his return, his roommates started pressurising him to pay the rent even for the four months that he stayed in his village.

This led to an argument following which the roommates of the accused abused him.

Sakir got offended and wanted to take revenge, police said.

On the intervening night of August 30-31, while his roommates were asleep, he killed them and fled, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "Police received a call about the incident and on reaching the spot, both Ajam and Amir were found dead with multiple stab injuries.

"The spot was inspected by the crime team as well as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini," he said, adding that the investigation was started after a case was registered at Khayala police station.

Investigation revealed that Sakir, who was the prime suspect, was absconding.

All the three roommates were engaged in sale of garlic in nearby areas, he added.

"Various teams were formed and dispatched at all the possible hideouts. A team was also dispatched to his village and finally, he was nabbed there," the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that Sakir had gone to his village early this year and spent four months there.

After his return, his roommates pressurising him to pay the rent for the four months, when he was at his village.

An argument broke out during which the accused was also abused by his roommates which angered him and he decided to take revenge, the officer said.

Sakir had killed both his roommates with a knife and hid the weapon and left for his village.

However, he was arrested, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi crime
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp