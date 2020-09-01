Manoj Tiwari opens office in riot-hit Chand Bagh to heal ‘social divisions’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has opened a new office at Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence earlier this year, pledging to repair the ‘social divisions’ in the area. He inaugurated the office, under his Northeast Delhi constituency, on Sunday.



The former Delhi BJP president said one incident does not make a place good or bad.

“This is the same place which was maligned by the rioters. It was made to be known as a place of social divisions. We pledge to make this place known for bringing people together,” he said.

Tiwari tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme at the opening ceremony. He said he will hold ‘Janta Darbar’ at the office to address problems of locals and promote social harmony.

The area had witnessed widespread violence and arson, including killing of an IB staffer, during the riots that claimed over 50 lives in February.