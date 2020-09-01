STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Start online registration of legal documents, it’s not impossible: Delhi HC to AAP government

However, the advocate sought time to take instructions with regard to the features the Delhi government system has.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said several states have started online registration of documents and even the Delhi HC has started e-filing of cases where a litigant can file a petition and even pay court fees without appearing at the court.

“You (Delhi government) can also do it. We expect the officials of respondent 1 (Delhi government) to initiate online registration of documents,” the bench said.

The Delhi government counsel told the bench that such a system was already in place. However, the advocate sought time to take instructions with regard to the features the Delhi government system has. The HC, then listed the matter for hearing on September 23.

The high court was hearing a plea, by advocate Gaurav Gambhir, claiming that sub-registrars in the city are refusing to register ‘wills’ and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing risk of Covid infection.

During the hearing via video conference, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Gambhir, told the bench that the Delhi government’s system only provides for taking appointments to visit the sub-registrar’s office and on going there people are told that registrations cannot be done.

He told the court that several other states have started online registration of legal documents without having to go to the sub-registrar’s office.

E-filing of cases

The Delhi High Court has started e-filing of cases where a litigant can file a petition and even pay court fees without appearing at the court premises

With PTI inputs

