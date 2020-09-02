STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP protests against municipal corporations  over alleged corruption

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held protests across all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi against the alleged corruption in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

AAP workers protesting against BJP-ruled MCDs across Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

In a statement, the party said as the part of this protest, all MLAs, councillors and workers of AAP held protests in all 70 constituencies and highlighted the BJP’s alleged failures in running the civic bodies in the last 15 years.

“It is very unfortunate that Delhi, which is the capital of the country was found to be the dirtiest city due to BJP’s corruption. Tourists from different countries of the world come to Delhi, the prime minister of this country Narendra Modi lives in Delhi, all the Cabinet ministers of the central government and all the MPs live in Delhi.

“But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led MCDs have made Delhi the dirtiest city,” AAP’s in-charge of municipal corporations Durgesh Pathak said.

He was referring to the recently announced ‘Swachh Survekshan’ 2020 awards that are given on the basis of cleanliness. The SDMC was ranked 31st, North MCD ranked 43rd and EDMC 46th in the rankings.
“The BJP-led MCDs have failed in sectors of education because they could not provide books to students, in the health sector because they could not give salary to the doctors and they have also failed in cleaning the city,” he alleged.

“The citizens of Delhi will remove them from power in the municipal corporations of Delhi,” he said.

With PTI inputs

