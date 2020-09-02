Ensure confirmed train seats for PwD students: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court o directed the Ministry of Railways to ensure that all students with disabilities who need to travel to the national capital to appear in physical exams being held by Delhi University are provided confirmed tickets.

The court said it needs to be ensured that the students belonging to the persons with disabilities category don’t miss the chance to appear in the second round of final year exams, which will be held in physical mode from September 14.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that in view of limited number of trains running, effort shall be made to provide them confirmed tickets.

It said students can book tickets in waiting list and inform Railways two days in advance. The court also asked DU to file an affidavit stating number of students who have registered for exams.

Advocate Jagjit Singh, representing the ministry, said the Railways already gives concession to several categories of PWDs including those with visual & speech impairment.

He said the procedure to avail the concession is set out.