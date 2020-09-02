Manish Sisodia issues fresh order on govt expenses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Tuesday issued fresh orders to all department heads to incur expenditures as per the 2019 Delhi budget.

Earlier this year, in July keeping in mind the lockdown, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia ordered that all the expenses will be authourised by his department only and most of the expenses will be focused on fighting the pandemic.

Before the pandemic of financial powers in the Delhi government were revised and projects worth `25 crore needed an approval by head of departments, and projects worth `50 crore needed to be authorized by secretary of a particular department. Projects worth `100 crore were to approved by delegation Expenditure Finance Committee.

The order which was issued by finance department of the government also stated that “all proposals relating to release of grant-in-aid , including those grant-in-aid proposals where authorisation was earlier delegated to the departments, shall however continue to be sent to finance department for concurrence”.