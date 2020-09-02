No impact of Ola, Uber drivers’ strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A strike called by a section of Ola and Uber drivers here on Tuesday had no major impact as passengers said they did not face any hassle in booking the cabs. A section of drivers associated with the two cab aggregators went on a strike to demand a fare hike and a moratorium on loan repayment.

Kamaljeet Singh Gill, the president of the Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi said that nearly 250 drivers gathered at Mandi House here to raise their demands but police dispersed them.

Meanwhile, passengers claimed that they did not face issues while booking a ride even though Gill claimed that the strike affected cab availability in many parts of the city.

“In some areas like Dwarka and Uttam Nagar, people paid more money to travel as cabs were not available,” he claimed.Rashmi Dixit, a resident of Palm Olympia Housing Society in Greater Noida, booked an Ola from the society to her office in Naraina on Tuesday and did not face any hassle.

“I had heard about the strike and was initially apprehensive about finding a cab. But I found a cab within five minutes and did not face any issues during the entire trip apart from the morning rush hour traffic,” she said. Another commuter, , said that he did not face difficulty in booking a cab.

With PTI inputs